How Sri Devi made a classic comeback in the industry like no one else

A noticeably leaner Sridevi Kapoor made a successful return to the big screen 15 years later in Gauri Shinde's English Vinglish (2012), playing a housewife taking English-language lessons. Her last screen appearance was in Mom (2017), as a mother avenging her daughter's rape.

Sridevi Kapoor was nominated for 10 Filmfare Awards and won five. The government of India awarded her Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour, in 2013.





'Mom' was her 300th film. It was the end of a remarkable journey which started at the age of four and ended at fifty-four when she was looking good for many more. In this remarkable journey, she was paired with Kamal and Rajinikanth in Tamil, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh in Telugu and then a host of Bollywood superstars from Jeetendra to Anil Kapoor to Rishi Kapoor to Rajesh Khanna to Amitabh Bachchan.

Now, I guess it is quite understood why she was dubbed the first Female Superstar. She was one of the only Bollywood actresses to headline box-office hits without a man beside her in a leading role and the only actor in the country with a substantially pan-Indian list of work.





Sridevi Ji…..We all will love you always Mam and you will be remembered Forever…..