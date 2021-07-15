How is SRK so energetic despite smoking boxes a day?

Shahrukh Khan is a chain smoker. In an interview, he stated that he smokes 100 cigarettes each day. Perhaps he overstated the figure. He does, however, smoke a lot.

He was found smoking in places where it is illegal to do so. For his smoking habit, he was fined thrice. He still has a childish vitality and isn’t burned out, and his energy in his films is like that of a young guy making his debut. But I feel It’s not the same to appear lively in movies as it is in real life. There is ample proof that Shahrukh Khan travels to England for various treatments regularly. He also has to go through surgery. He is not nearly as animated as he appears on the silver screen.

Let’s do one thing Let’s figure out what his BMI is. Shahrukh Khan is 55 years old, stands 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighs 73 kilograms. With this information, we can determine his BMI. His weight is normal, but he is on the verge of becoming overweight. According to the results, Shahrukh Khan’s body weight is ideal. Internal organs, on the other hand, may not be so perfect.

Aside from his smoking habit, Shahrukh leads a healthy lifestyle. He considers the physical activity to be a religion. He follows a strict diet. He exclusively eats high-protein, low-carbohydrate foods and drinks fat-free milk and a lot of water. We’ll never know if he has the stamina he appears to have.

Salman Khan also appears to be in good health, but when he was in prison, it appeared that he was taking various medications, including blood pressure pills. It’s dubious that Shahrukh is as fit as he looks in the camera. It’s also debatable if his six-pack is Real or Artificial.