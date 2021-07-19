How strongly has Bollywood affected our life?

Bollywood has always had a very strong impact on all our lives. Be it fashion or our way of speaking, it encompasses all of it. A girl with the name Kiran is still addressed as k-k-k- Kiran. However, we fail to understand that it affects our thought process and perspectives over a lot of things. The generation that believed in love grew up listening to songs like Lag Jaa Gale and Roop Tera Mastaana. The millennials or the last happy generation grew up watching movies with strong commitments and love. They idealized Shah Rukh Khan who not only in his movies but also in real life loved only one.





Meanwhile, the gen-z grew up listening to songs like Hookup Karle and Mummy Papa hai nahi Gharpe and watching Ranbir Kapoor whose love life has been nothing but trying to find the correct kursi and breaking a few of them. So, does Bollywood have such a great impact on our lives that it develops and solves problems that had never existed before?