How successful is the Kashmir Files movie?

The Kashmir Files is beyond success because this movie has been spreading like a wildfire in our country so successful word is not justified to be used here. Earning money is different and sending messages is much different so the director of the movie has been successful so far as per the business at the box office.

The Kashmir Files has been successful so far in connecting the majority of our country. The people of our country are not going to watch a movie but they are going to be united in cinemas through a movie against atrocities committed on them in Kashmir This is like a festival in India besides Holi and Diwali because Everyone is praising the movie and people in groups are going to watch the movie. This shows the unification The Kashmir Files created and this is the real success for any director or filmmaker so The Kashmir Files is beyond success.