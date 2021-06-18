How Sushant Singh Rajput's career would have shaped if he was alive?

Today marks a year since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. He was found hanging in his apartment room on June 14th. This incident shook Bollywood as well as the entire nation. The sudden and tragic demise forced the industry into pondering on a lot of things. But I wonder how his career would have shaped if he was alive.

Before his death, Sushant did 'Drive' with Jacqueline Fernandez. The film, produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, was released on Netflix and was not well received. His posthumous release, the romantic drama 'Dil Bechara' became one of the most viewed films on Disney + Hotstar.





Sushant was also preparing for a while for astronaut Rakesh Sharma's biopic titled 'Chanda Mana Duur Ke.' Sushant wanted to do this film probably because of his fascination with space and stars. Apart from this, he was in talks with Anand Gandhi and Nikhil Advani for a potential sci-fi and spy thriller film respectively. Given the sudden rise of the OTT platform, especially during the pandemic, it would have been interesting to see Sushant in a web series.





Just like most mainstream actors, we can assume Sushant would also be keen on doing a show for Netflix or Amazon Prime. Given his talent and interest in playing different kinds of characters, he probably would have found more success in the OTT space. What do you think?