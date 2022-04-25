How Top B-town ladies are breaking the stigma

With the change in era, everything changes, be it people and their perspective or the society and its norms. Today, people are much more aware of their rights, and most of the credit goes straight to the new wave of Hindi cinema that puts women first. Cinema is not just for entertainment, but it influences society and its trends by motivating people.

Today some of the actresses in both the Hindi & English film industry are earning much higher than their male co-stars, which should be normalized as no one questions it if it goes the other way around. No doubt the women today are standing up for change which is why feminism has been the talk of the town for a long time now. Male Actors used to play the lead role until their 50s, whereas female actors were offered the role of the hero's mother as soon as they hit 30. However, today's leading ladies are breaking the stigma by working hard even after marriage and having a baby. Today, actresses are not just great artists for cinema but also smart investors and entrepreneurs who are investing in society in various ways.

All the leading ladies are married and are leading happy personnel & professionally successful life. Be it Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, or Alia Bhatt, who recently tied knots; all are breaking the societal norms by giving back to back hits even after their marriage. As "Uncle Ben" and "Aunt May" said, "With great power comes great responsibility" our B-town's women understood the assignment and are currently using their influencing power to raise their voice against pay disparity to bring equality and even to save the planet and animals safety.

• Anushka Sharma

When it comes to Anushka Sharma, she is not only a very professional and disciplined person but also a fun and loving person all at once. Her passion for her work and compassion for nature and animals make her a beautiful human being. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have always spoken up for animal safety and are advocates for animal rights. They have come forward and opened safe heaven for strays through Virat Kohli Foundation by collaborating with various NGOs and a leading Indian animal healthcare company.

• Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Our Desi girl is for sure managing her desi and Vi-deshi life so elegantly; however, in spight of her busy schedule, she never fails to talk about the importance of education and child's right, feminism, etc. Priyanka Chopra is one of India's most famous actresses with a global following. The actress symbolizes power and strength for youths; she is an icon for youth globally, especially girls. She was appointed as Global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in 2016. She is the perfect example of "beauty with a brain and a pure heart." She has always stood up for rights and is currently associated with various NGOs to raise awareness about ways to improve the condition of young girls. Priyanka Chopra Jonas has traveled to many countries worldwide to meet refugee children who have fled their countries due to conflict and humanitarian crises.

• Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is the sweetest and kindest soul indeed. She has been associated with activities related to the welfare of street cats and the conservation of sea turtles. She has also started an initiative to protect stray dogs from road accidents with the help of reflective collars made of old pieces of denim for street dogs. She had also created a great campaign to generate funds through art exhibitions for children suffering from heart diseases. She had also put up a few of the favorite pieces from her wardrobe for sale; the money generated from it was used to light up homes of 40 families. She has also started a Children's sustainable clothing line for which her brand was awarded the PETA India fashion award for its vegan and eco-friendly production methods.

• Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood. She is a fearless individual and has emerged as a powerful voice in Bollywood. She has courageously opened up about her depression and mental health. One of the bravest things the artist has done was to ask for help and publicly discuss her mental health, not just for herself but for everyone ashamed of talking about their mental health. She has also started a foundation to create awareness about mental health, which exhibits knowledgeable professionals with domain expertise.