How To Use Acids In Skincare For Deeper Skin Tones #BeautyTruthBomb

Deeper skin tones can respond in different ways as compared to wheatish or lighter skin tones and are also rich in melanin. This is true when you are dealing with acid that absorbs deep into the skin and works on transforming its look and texture. You have to be very careful while using these acids.

Here is a guide for using the skincare acids:

Lactic acid

Lactic acid is a gentle exfoliator that helps to polish your skin that too without disrupting its moisture barrier. It helps in improving texture and is also found naturally on the skin with regular use. If you want to daily use the acid, then look for a product that has a maximum of 10% of concentration with a pH of 3.4 to 5.

Glycolic acid

Glycolic acid is also known as alpha hydroxy acid (AHA). It is used in cleansers, peel-off masks, toners to remove the dead skin cells from your skin. This is one of the best acids as it has the lowest molecular weight among all the AHAs and so it is highly penetrative.

Salicylic acid

Salicylic acid is for safe skin which can be safely used on oily skin and acne-prone skin. It is known to have an antibacterial and inflammatory agent to keep breakout under control. It is also an excellent sebum balancer and an exfoliator that can be used at multiple stages of your skincare routine – serum, moisturizer, and even a cleanser.

Hyaluronic Acid

Hyaluronic acid is one of the powerful ingredients for dry skin types. This helps to maintain the moisture on your skin. Also, keep in mind while using these acids always look for ingredients like lumicol and lactobionic acid that can help to reduce the dark spots on your face, fine lines and reduce the hyperpigmentation with regular use.