How To Use Amla For Hair Growth

Amla, or the Indian gooseberry, is known for the multitude of benefits it offers to your hair and scalp. This edible fruit of the Myrobalan tree, mainly seen in India and Burma, is known to have an abundance of tannins and vitamin C. It is a rich source of antioxidants and also contains kaempferol, flavonoids, and gallic acid, all of which help enhance hair texture. But how exactly does the fruit help boost hair growth? Keep reading to find out.





1. Amla Oil For Hair Growth





A study showed that coconut oil could penetrate the hair shaft and nourish it from within. It can also reduce protein loss and protect hair from photo and heat damage. Coconut oil also helps repair hair damage and split ends. It helps reduce hair loss, enhances hair color, and conditions the hair. Olive oil can also help reduce split ends, hair loss, and hair damage. It also helps reduce dandruff, lice, and scalp acne and acts as a hair cleanser and conditioner.





2. Amla And Shikakai For Hair Growth





Shikakai, like amla, can stimulate hair growth. Another study showed that herbal shampoo containing shikakai induced hair growth and increased hair thickness. It strengthened the hair at the roots and improved hair health.





3. Amla Powder And Egg For Hair Growth





Eggs are often used in hair packs since they are full of protein. The egg yolk was shown to induce hair growth in human dermal cells.





4. Henna And Amla For Hair Growth





Henna is a well-known natural coloring agent as it contains lawsone. It also helps prevent dandruff and premature graying of hair. It also reduces hair fall.





5. Amla And Lemon Juice Recipe For Hair Growth





Lemon juice acts as a scalp cleanser and helps reduce dandruff. This is because it has antibacterial, antifungal, and antiviral properties. It can also help reduce hair loss and scalp acne



