How To Use A Derma Roller For Long and Luscious Hair?

Everyone loves long and shiny hair. However, pollution, stress, and various external and internal factors. And one thing that happens to all of us is hair fall. Also, bald patches appear on the hair with thinning of the hair is one of our main problems. Using derma rollers for your hair growth as this is one of the innovative concepts that has been around for quite some time.

If you are someone who does not use a lot of products on your hair to save your hair from thinning or falling. Using a derma roller looks like a practical and feasible option.

What is a derma roller?

Derma roller is a small roller of sorts and a hair tool that is enclosed in small needles that can range anywhere from 0.25 mm to 1.5 mm. The needles on it create a micropuncture on the scalp when rolled over our hair. They are always used with beneficial oils. The micro punctures in it help to penetrate the oil in a better manner. It also helps to prevent from hair problems like hair fall and promotes hair growth.

While purchasing a derma roller, keep in mind one fact that it may cause a slight reaction on your scalp, same that while doing a threading and other activities that irritate on the skin for a little period but it is beneficial in a long run of time. But if you have a sensitive scalp then it’s good to contact a dermatologist before using a derma roller for hair growth. The best way is to choose a hair oil that is not harsh and gentle on the scalp.