How To Use Honey For Pimples

There are a lot of skin problems but acne is most frustrating. I have oily and acne-prone skin so I used honey to deal with the skin problems. It worked well on my acne-prone skin. Honey is a natural ingredient and it has many benefits for our skin. It helps to wound the healing and it contains antioxidants, fatty acids, vitamin B that helps to reduce the redness which is associated with acne. Honey is very effective to treat acne.

You should use honey that is unprocessed, raw, and unheated. Manuka honey is the best type of honey and also has antibacterial effects so it will work on acne.

Turmeric is a natural ingredient. It has antiseptic properties which work on wounds and cuts to heal faster. Cleanse your face with a face wash and pat it with a cloth to make your face dry. Take a tablespoon of turmeric powder and honey. Mix both to make a paste. Then apply this paste all over your face. Leave it on your face for 20 – 25 minutes and wash it off with lukewarm water. This will reduce your acne mask and also will give you glowing skin.