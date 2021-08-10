How is Varun Dhawan a massy actor without having the stardom of Akshay Kumar or Ranveer Singh?

Varun Dhawan is doing what Govinda and then Salman Khan did, without the charm that these two actors carried. Not to mention, a Judwaa or Coolie No. 1 would have worked before, but not anymore. Despite this, Coolie No. 1 was the most watched movie on Amazon Prime for a while. Varun's Main Tera Hero was also pretty successful. This makes him one of the commercial actors in Bollywood at the moment.

But what is driving his success? He doesn't have the stardom that Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan do wherein their fans will watch a movie specifically because he stars in it.

He also isn't in the league of Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh who are crowd pullers. Akshay and Ranveer can draw the audience because they have that loyal fan base. A Simmba can work because Ranveer is in it. Akshay, meanwhile, is one of the most bankable actors. So what is making people watch Varun Dhawan films when most of them have such poor scripting, screenplay, and performance?