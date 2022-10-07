How was Neetu Kapoor in JugJugg Jeeyo?

Neetu Kapoor makes her return to the big screen with "Jug Jugg Jeeyo." In a social comedy drama alongside her, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Maniesh Paul tackle the important myth of "what occurs with marriage and happily ever after."

After taking a long break from acting, Neetu Kapoor makes a strong comeback. Her calm, mature approach to the usual mummy role is different yet nonetheless believable.

The dialogue in "Jug Jugg Jeeyo" has been written effectively. There are times when there is a bit too much chatter, such as when Neetu Kapoor's character has to defend every decision she makes (even drinking wine) since how can we doubt the intentions of a good mother?



