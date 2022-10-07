  1. Home
How was Neetu Kapoor in JugJugg Jeeyo?

Neetu Kapoor makes her return to the big screen with "Jug Jugg Jeeyo." In a social comedy drama alongside her, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Maniesh Paul tackle the important myth of "what occurs with marriage and happily ever after."

After taking a long break from acting, Neetu Kapoor makes a strong comeback. Her calm, mature approach to the usual mummy role is different yet nonetheless believable.

The dialogue in "Jug Jugg Jeeyo" has been written effectively. There are times when there is a bit too much chatter, such as when Neetu Kapoor's character has to defend every decision she makes (even drinking wine) since how can we doubt the intentions of a good mother?

Bollywood Binge
Posted by LightsCameraAction 🎬 . 2 hours ago

Phone bhoot poster is so shabby, what do you think?

I find this upcoming movie poster, which stars Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khattar, to be quite sloppy. Actor contrast isn't working out very well. 


I agree that horror comedies are successful in India, but trying to adapt the Ghostbusters idea to work here won't be of much assistance. Because I wouldn't pay to see it in a theatre, it seems like this movie belongs to OTT instead than in theatres. 


What do you think? This does not appear to be promising to me
BollyLover : Story maybe similar to Bhoot Police it seems like
0 REPLY 1 hours ago
Bollywood Binge
Posted by 😊😊😊 . 2 hours ago

NAMMO NAMMO SONG DESERVES AN AWARD
Bollywood Binge
Posted by 😊😊😊 . 2 hours ago

I want this dress (◠‿・)—☆
Bollywood Binge
Posted by LightsCameraAction 🎬 . 2 hours ago

Salman Khan and Ram Charan to shake a leg in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali?

In light of this, is it certain that Ram Charan will dance alongside Salman Khan in his upcoming film, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali? Rumors circulated a few days ago that Ram Charan, the son of South movie icon Chiranjeevi, would make a cameo appearance in Khan's upcoming film.


Ram Charan and his wife may be seen posing with Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Venkatesh Daggubati in a recent photo that has gone viral. The Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali team reportedly enjoyed a dinner party organised by Ram Charan and Upsana. Their pet dog, Rhyme, who was also in the picture, has the photo posted on his Instagram account.


Everything is wonderful, but given that everyone knows this movie will be a huge failure, why is Salman casting so many celebrities for cameos, dances, and minor roles?
Sargun : Ram Charan Will never do this nonsense with him
0 REPLY 2 hours ago
Bollywood Binge
Posted by 😊😊😊 . 2 hours ago

Phone Bhoot Film Will release on 7th oct 2022
Bollywood Binge
Posted by Mehak Sehgal . 4 hours ago

Who can play a great female villain?
😊😊😊 : none
0 REPLY 2 hours ago
Bollywood Binge
Posted by FilmyShilmy . 4 hours ago

Who has the best Bollywood friendsjips?
Bollywood Binge
Posted by Abhay Prakash . 4 hours ago

From glam to sweet pictures, which actor announced their pregnancy the best way?

I remember Sonam Kapoor's announcement with a glammed up black and white picture where she was looking stunning, on the other hand Alia Bhatt posted a rather cute and simple hospital picture. Which type of reveal is the best?
Cross pollination : Aloo.
1 REPLY 1 hours ago
