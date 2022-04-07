This is how we got to know about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's secret marriage!

Deepika Padukone recently in an interview accidentally revealed Alia and Ranbir are getting married. Alia was surprised and immediately told no but it is indeed happening.





So basically, Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda revealed that he has a crush on Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt. Here is what he said, "Without shame, I have had massive crushes on a lot of people on this table. I've been in love with some of them like these two (Deepika and Alia). She (Deepika) got married but." Knowing Vijay's thoughts, the Padmavat actress immediately quipped, "She (Alia) is getting married," which left Alia shocked. Alia immediately spoke up and said, "Excuse me, why have you made this declaration?" Immediately, Deepika covered it up by saying, "Guys, I made that up. I just wanted to see his (Vijay) reaction."