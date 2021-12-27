How To Wear Red Lipstick – Tips And Tricks

Before we begin with our tutorial on how to wear red lipstick, here are a bunch of things to keep in mind to rock the perfect red pout.

Finding your perfect red is the first hurdle. Did you know that the color red is split into various tone categories? For instance, true red, blue tone, and orange tone. Experiment with different shades to find your signature red. Next comes finding the finish and formula you’re most comfortable with. You can choose between matte, glossy, sheer, cream, and liquid lipstick. Before you begin, exfoliate your lips with a lip scrub or an old toothbrush for a smooth and flawless application. This also helps to prolong the longevity of your lipstick. Don’t forget to apply a nourishing lip balm or a primer to moisturize your lips before you set out to apply your lipstick. If you want to prevent your glossy lipstick from bleeding or feathering, use a lip pencil to line your lips before application. If you are a beginner, we recommend a shade like “Russian Red” by M.A.C. It’s right in the middle of warm and cool tones, making it the perfect red lipstick for every skin tone.