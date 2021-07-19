How well do actors handle criticism these days?

Tapsee Pannu's new release Haseen Dilruba is receiving mixed reviews. Where there are audiences who love it, there are also critics and reviewers pointing out some negatives in the movie. The movie was released with Tapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massy as their leads. Tapsee Pannu talks about how the role was different from all her previous roles and how it affected her personal life. She claims she doesn't mind criticism and adds that she actually made a career out of it. Tapsee said she is okay with being criticized but did not like when the movie was slammed. Do you think Bollywood celebrities have developed a thick skin towards critics and trolls? Although constructive criticism is important for growth and understanding where the movie could have done better. But because of unwanted trolling actors are often also ignoring sensible feedback and criticism. What are your opinions about this?