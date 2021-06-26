How would you rate Kangana Ranaut's career graph? I won't even give more than 4

If I am being honest here, I feel Kangana Ranaut is a very pretentious actor. She tries to prove that she is doing all women-centric films by doing Queen and Manikarnika and so on. I feel it's all a sham, and there are actresses who are actually doing true woman-centric films like Vidya Balan's Kahaani or Rani Mukherjee's Mardaani or Alia Bhatt's Raazi or Taapsee Pannu's Thappad.





Let's talk about Queen. In this film, Kangana plays a character named Rani whose fiance leaves her before their wedding night. Feeling devastated she sets out to take a trip to their honeymoon place alone and there she rediscovers herself. Well, yes it talks about a woman's identity but standing in this era, I feel the plot of this movie has no point.





In Manikarnika, she plays Rani Laxmi Bai's character. Yes, it's all woman empowering, historical, and all sorts, but it doesn't check all the boxes for me. In that way Deepika Padukone's Padmaavati is also women-centric, she stood beside her dignity and pride and rights and won over evil.





I felt Kangana has always wanted to be the centre of any film. What are your thoughts about it? Do you agree? What would you rate her?