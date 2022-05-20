Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are going to get married?

According to recent claims circulating online, Hrithik Roshan intends to take his relationship with Saba Azad to the next level. The couple is'very serious' about each other and intends to marry soon.





"Hrithik is really serious about Saba, and he wants to take his relationship forward," an inside source told the newsportal. He intends to marry in the near future. But nothing has been decided as of yet."





"The two are ecstatic to be in this environment and are spending a lot of quality time together getting to know each other better." Hrithik, who recently attended his friend Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding, was overjoyed and even wished for a similar connection. And it appears that Saba is the right fit for him," the person continued.







