Hrithik Roshan to Esha Gupta, Bollywood celebs and their Hollywood lookalikes

There are at least 6 people who look exactly like you on this planet. Bollywood and Hollywood celebs also have look a likes, though not 'exactly'. But the similarities are too many to ignore. So here are some Bollywood celebs and their Hollywood doppelgangers.





Esha Gupta and Angelina Jolie - Bollywood beauty Esha Gupta looks like a desi version of the popular Hollywood diva Angelina Jolie. Esha had talked about it saying "People would call me, ‘Oh…gareebon ki Angelina Jolie."





Hrithik Roshan and Bradley Cooper - Both these super popular actors have a lot in common, their light-colored eyes, shinny hair and chiseled body.





Katrina Kaif and Lana Del Rey - Not many have noticed the striking similarity between Katrina and American singer Lana. Both are equally beautiful.





Jacquline Fernandez and Amanda Cerny - The Srilanka beauty and the American YouTuber and actress almost look like twice sisters. They have also met and recorded a few vlogs with each other.