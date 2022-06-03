Is Hrithik Roshan a good choice for Vedha in Vikram Vedha?

Hrithik Roshan has a great lineup of films to look forward to. Vikram Vedha, a Tamil remake, is surely one of them.

Gayathri recently discussed why Hrithik Roshan was the best choice for the project. She went on to say that after the film's Tamil release in 2017, Hrithik Roshan was the first star to approach them. It was as if he could look into Vikram Vedha's soul and completely embody it. She went on to say that Hrithik is a joy to work with and that he is always striving to make the project larger and better. When it comes to brainstorming and getting things understood, he has no ego.

The last time he played a character like this was in Agneepath, and he did a fantastic job. I'm hoping he'll do well in Vikram Vedha as well.