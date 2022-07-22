Hrithik Roshan was chosen for a significant role in Brahmastra 2 after Deepika Padukone?

On September 9, Brahmstra: Part One - Shiva will finally be released in theatres. Well, word about the upcoming movie has already started to circulate even before part one has been released. There are many rumours that Deepika Padukone may appear in Brahmastra 2. In addition to Deepika, it appears that the producers have also cast Hrithik Roshan in Brahmastra 2.

The part of Parvathy will be played by Deepika Padukone. While the role of MahaDev has been offered to Hrithik Roshan.

MahaDev and Parvathy are the centre of the second section of Brahmstra. Ayan Mukerji reportedly paid a brief visit to Hrithik Roshan's home a month ago. He had proposed that he play MahaDev.

Hrithik has a specific aura that is appropriate for the role of MahaDev. He is without a doubt the ideal fit for this contemporary mythology, but Ayan and company have not received a response from Hrithik. He has adored the character and the setting of Ayan, and it is anticipated that he will decide shortly whether or not to participate in the movie.

Are you all excited?