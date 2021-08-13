Huda Beauty Eyeshadow Eye Palette - Worth The Hype? #BeautyTruthBomb

Huda Beauty Desert Dusk Eyeshadow Palette when launched it broke the internet. There are so many reasons why I think that this product is completely worth the hype. Firstly, the color shades. There are so many looks that I would create from just one palette. A nude look, a rose gold, smokey eye, or even a bright pink look. This is seriously going to last you a lifetime. So, if you break it down by the Cosmo ware then this palette is worth every look. The price is a bit high but the packaging can be premium. The formula is just excellent. This palette is one of my favorites because the color shades last for hours and hours.