Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam turns 22! Can Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's onscreen charm be recreated?

There's seldom a time when one can mention 90s Bollywood and forget the magic that HDDCS created. This was the very movie that brought Sanjay Leela Bhansali into everyone's minds. Not only did it define the saga of romance in the industry, but it also stunned everyone with a fresh pairing - Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai. The duo had spectacular chemistry onscreen and with some great songs, this was elevated.

The movie was supposedly inspired by Na Hanyate, a story by Maitreyi Devi about a woman who marries despite being in love with someone else and her husband aiming to reunite them.

SLB has had a flair for bringing pairs and making them star in his films, which is all part of the appeal. He's roped in Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone for the same, and while they follow a similar pattern, can the Salman-Aishwarya charm ever be recreated again?