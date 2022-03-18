Hum Do Humare Do: Review!

Rajkummar Rao, who has fast become an actor to reckon with, delivers yet another earnest performance and proves why he's beyond the box office. Kriti Sanon is effective and does justice to her part as Anya. Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah remain in fine form and not only show how to rise above the story but also lead the way. Proof lies in the chemistry between their characters — Dhruv, Anya, Purshottam and Dipti — and how they keep you hooked with their performances even when the screenplay slips and earns the film an extra half star.