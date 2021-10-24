"Hum Do Humare Do" short movie review!!

Abhishek Jain freshly released, "Hum do Humare do" at Disney Hotstar. 'Hum do Humare do' is an standard family drama film with good acting presentation and a reasonable story.





The plot revolves around a self- made man Dhruv and social media star Anya fall in love and decided to marry. But then they only had one problem, that Dhruv is an orphan. The only solution for this is to make a fake family.





The starcast of the movie is just fabulous. Rajkumar Rao, Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah are brilliant. Also, Kriti Sanon, Aparshakti Khurana and Manu Rishi have given a very good performance.





The concept of movie is little fresh and properly framed. In short, the film is light hearted and if you're looking for a decent family- drama then you can surely watch this film.





I will rate this movie 3.8/5.





Did you watched 'Hum Do Humare Do' yet? If yes, then how much will you rate this family drama out of 5?