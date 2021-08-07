From Hum Saath Saath Hain to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: Is the era of family entertainers over?

Bollywood, at a point in time, was full of the trope-ridden cliche of big families featuring an ensemble cast. Whether one liked or hated K3G and Hum Saath Saath Hain, everyone had seen it. These movies were probably the perfect watch for a Sunday spent with your family and friends, and the over the top drama and acting was what made them popular.

There were obvious problems though in such movies. The excessive promotion of a value system and being a good son/daughter/parent were the most overused elements. Hum Aapke Hain Koun also utilised the same classic plot points but was entertaining, as were some other movies that haven't aged very well. While it'd be viewed as problematic now, what if the bad parts were removed and progressive family movies are made?

Do you want family entertainers to still be made but with a more modern touch and sensibilities?