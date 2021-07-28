Huma Qureshi remains underappreciated despite doing a Hollywood film. Why?

Huma Qureshi turns 34 today. She made her acting debut with the two-part crime saga 'Gangs of Wasseypur'. Her acting was praised by everyone and earned her several nominations as well. Since then, she has given stellar performances in films like 'Badlapur', 'Dedh Ishqiya' and 'Jolly LLB 2'.

Huma also successfully forayed into the OTT space with the dystopian series 'Leila' and recently played a housewife-turned-politician in 'Maharani.' Her acting was greatly appreciated in both these shows. Despite all this, she remains underutilized in Bollywood.

While many A-listers still dream to do a big-budget Hollywood film, Huma has already done it. She was a part of Zack Snyder's zombie film 'Army of the Dead.' Just like dozens of talented outsiders doing great in Bollywood, Huma is ignored and underappreciated by the Bollywood biggies.

Why do you think that is? Why can't people just appreciate someone for their talent and celebrate their achievements?