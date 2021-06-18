Is Hungama 2 going to revive Shilpa Shetty's Bollywood career?

Priyadarshan has given the cinematic industry a good run with comedic flicks. His movies have been hilarious and entertaining, even becoming classics at some point. Now he's here with a new film, Hungama 2, which is the successor of his 2003 hit Hungama. This also marks the collaboration between him and Paresh Rawal. The duo have worked together in Bhagam Bhag, Hungama, Hulchul, and Hera Pheri.

What's new is that Shilpa Shetty is starring in Hungama 2! The film is also going to be an OTT release, so that marks several aspects. While Shilpa was one of the reigning actresses in the 90s and 2000s, she took a break thereafter. As her contemporaries continue working in movies, she ended up as a judge on reality television series, Super Dancer. Her Bollywood career took a setback, meanwhile. However, she's now going to feature not only in Hungama 2 but in Nikamma as well.

Do you think her role in the movie is going to bring her back on track in the industry? And is this her grand comeback?