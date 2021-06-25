HUNGAMA 2 to release this July, trailer out in a week!

The blockbuster comedy, Hungama which hit the cinemas back in 2007, had us laughing out loud. But, the franchise is now back with it's well anticipated sequel, Hangama 2, starring, obviously the phenomenal Paresh Rawal, Meezan Jaffry and Shilpa Shetty, along with Rajpal Yadav and Jonny Lever in key roles.

The prequel saw Akshaye Khanna, Rimmi Sen and Aftab Shivdasani in main roles and had a cute love triangle comedy line to it, what do you think this film will be about?

Well, whatever it might be, I am sold whenever I hear anything that has the 3 comedy kings, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Johny Lever come together for a film. You all will agree, nothing beats their comic timing and talent.

Apart from these legendary actors, the film will also see the lesser known new talent, Meezan Jaffry with an unnamed actress, romancing in the film. I am sure the crisp comic script along with Priyadarshan's great direction will surely throw laughing curveballs towards us!

Hungama 2 is set to release on...drumrolls please, JULY 16th only on Disney+ Hotstar! You won't need any extra subscription for it (like we needed on ZEE5 LOL) and you will be able to see the trailer on the official YouTube channel by 1st July!