Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa promo is out; Manoj Bajpayee's screen presence might boggle your mind

Ray's 3rd story Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa's promo has been teased and I cannot wait to watch Manoj Bajpayee's magic onscreen. It's just two more days to release and I am waiting with baited breaths.





It's a story about a singer and his train journey. The teaser doesn't give much to the audience just shows how great Manoj Bajpayee as an actor. Along with him, we will witness Gajraj Rao's aura too and I cannot fathom how this story will turn out. Abhishek Chaubey directed this film.





Watch the teaser here and tell us what do you think?