Hungama Ho Gaya from Hungama 2 starring Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Meezaan is disappointing!

The title track ‘Hungama Ho Gaya’ of the upcoming movie Hungama 2 starring Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Meezaan and Pranitha just released and it is disappointing to say the least. The movie also features the remake of Chura Ke Dil Mera which was not received well by the audience and it seems like the fate of Hungama Ho Gaya is the same as Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0.

Honestly, the remake of Chura Ke Dil Mera looks like gold if I compare it to this travesty. I usually like to start with the positives of everything while reviewing before getting into the weak spots but it's really difficult to find anything positive in the song. After thinking about this for 5 minutes, I've decided that Paresh Rawal dancing for the first time might be the only good thing in this song.

Now, let's have the real talk!

The music video was terrible. From the cringe choreography to the horrendous costumes, everything was unbearable. Why is Shilpa Shetty wearing that black outfit with the white feather on her head and Pranitha wearing that terrible red gown? The background dancers are wearing these random funky co-ord sets and purple dresses which doesn't make sense to me at all. Also, the lighting gave me a headache.

Now about the song, I am sorry but I absolutely despise the voice of the female singer. Mika’s singing is on point but the lyrics, music and beats just fail to impress. I don’t see this song becoming a popular dance number in the future which is what the makers wanted.

As mentioned earlier, this song was a disappointed just like every other Bollywood song that is released nowadays!