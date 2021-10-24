HyaluGel- Moisturizing Gel for Oily Skin

I love this product for its exceptional formulation. As I mentioned earlier, it is a runny gel-like texture that works perfectly for oily skin people. It is completely non-oily and non-sticky that making it appropriate for your pre-makeup skincare. It could very well act as a primer as it somewhat smoothes the skin out. HyaluGel gets absorbed by the skin quite fast and it leaves your skin matte yet hydrated for a long time. I haven’t experienced any breakouts or rashes after using this but it is hard to tell if it prevents acne.

From the price point, it may look a little expensive but 30g of this product lasts really long as a little goes a long way. A pea-size amount will be sufficient for the entire face. I have oily to combination skin and it worked like magic. My skin felt hydrated from inside and it kept the oiliness at bay for a decent amount of time. I’d highly recommend this moisturizer for summers.