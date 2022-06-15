HYBE CEO Denies BTS' Disbandment Rumours

HYBE CEO Park Ji-Won has personally denied BTS' disbandment rumours.









On June 14, after BTS announced that they will be taking a group hiatus, everyone began speculating the group's next move and disbandment rumors quickly spread online.









Following this, HYBE's CEO Park Ji-Won sent out an e-mail to all employees at HYBE to clarify the situation. The e-mail stated, "Through the 'BTS Festa Dinner Party', BTS expressed their desire to expand their range of activities by combining group activities and individual activities for the continued growth and maturation of the group. Portions of the video are being blown out of proportion and wrongly interpreted, which is leading to the spread of false information."









Commenting on the group's disbandment rumours, Park Ji-won stated, "BTS are not even considering disbanding the group at all, and there's no process going on regarding the disbandment of the group."









He further revealed that BTS' solo projects are currently in the works and will be announced soon.









"BTS have had long-term breaks before in the past, and through this period of individual promotions, each member will be able to have their own break and individual activities. Both the artists and company aim to further establish BTS as 21st century pop icons with the diversification of their activities," he concluded.