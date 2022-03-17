HYBE to hold its biggest multi-label audition in the US - What do you think of this venture?

HYBE is all set to hold a multi-label audition in Las Vegas, US. the dates have been revealed through a teaser, it will take place on April 8, 9, 15 and 16. For the first time, all the seven labels of HYBE based in the US, Japan and South korea will be holding a joint audition of this level. However, it did leave many baffled over the concept. Fans had mixed reactions, especially because it is being held on the same dates as BTS 'Permission to Dance on Stage -Las Vegas' concert.





Further details have also been revealed, people from age 11 to 19 can audition regardless of their gender in three categories, dance rap and vocal. A statement from the company conveyed the purpose of this audition, "Young talent to be discovered in the auditions will get a chance to grow to be global artists with help from experts in HYBE Labels who have world-class capabilities."





Do you think this could be a revolutionary venture?