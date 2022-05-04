HYBE is taking ARMYS for granted

So BTS's upcoming album 'PROOF' will only have 3 new tracks and the rest will be their old releases. It just shows that HYBE really doesn't care about the fans. They know the fact that BTS is so big, that no matter whatever they sell, people will buy it. Even if it's a pillow or bottle with Jin's face on it!





Last year, they put two songs in an album and achieved double million sales. Even YG did the same with Blackpink's Rosé and Lisa's album. I wish these artists don't lose their main purpose as a musician just because they're getting bigger and bigger.