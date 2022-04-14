HYBE's future plan? To Stop Relying on BTS and Work on Game Development

HYBE is planning to branch into gaming!





According to reports by the south Korean investment banking industry, HYBE has launched a unit, a new corporate, in the United States in an effort to "diversify its portfolio into new sectors including games, the metaverse, and non-fungible tokens.





Likely to be called "HYBE IM," named after the current in-house game-related business team, will handle all game development and publishing. The decision to base its key future businesses in the US indicated HYBE is establishing key strategies for future content businesses in global markets, industry sources said.





Since the acquisition, HYBE has released a number of games including "BTS World" and "Rhythm Hive." While none has become a "hit game" to the gaming audience, the successful launches of these HYBE-made games marked the humble beginnings of the company's emergence as a developer-publisher in the gaming industry.





Additionally, according to media outlets, the launching of HYBE IM as an American corporation is not only to "go global," but also to "stop relying on BTS" for revenue.





Meanwhile, HYBE has announced 'BTS Island: In the SEOM' and is actively seeking partnerships with major game developers such as Krafton, Netmarble, and NCSoft.



