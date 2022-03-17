HYBE'S upcoming girl group to debut in May, but do you think Sakura should've gone for solo debut instead?

HYBE Labels, which is home to artists like BTS, Seventeen, TXT and Enhypen is set to debut their first girl group in May. And Sakura will be a part of it. The company just revealed that the two former IZ*ONE members Sakura and Chaewon, along with the rest of the members have started preparing for official debut.





However, it's fact that Sakura is a pro-idol with 10 years of experience. She joined Japanese girl group HKT48 in 2011. Then she joined another group AKB48. Later she participated in the audition show 'Produce' series and made it into the Kpop girl group IZ*ONE in 2018.





I think now was the perfect time for her to do solo debut. She's already a 1998 liner and has enough experience and popularity. She could've debuted solo like other IZ*ONE members Yena, Eunbi, or IOI member Somi. I wonder how long she'll be working in a group. Do you agree? What do you think?