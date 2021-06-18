Hydrate and nourish your skin with this beautiful KBeauty product!

My very first purchase from Cosrx and honestly it didn’t let me down, I have been loving this essence and using it in my am routine everyday.

Before sharing my experience I just want to talk about the brand, Cosrx is such a fuss-free brand with a lot of its fans swearing by its great formulations, effectiveness, minimal packaging and pricing.

Talking about the ingredients list it is short but great, starting from 95% of Galactomyces ferment filtrate which is basically a nutrient dense yeast and byproduct of sake, a major ingredient in today’s cosmetic — used as a moisturising agent and has antioxidant effects. The second ingredient listed is Niacinamide, one of my favourite ingredient, helps in minimising the pores, regulates the oil production and treats hyperpigmentation, while the other ingredients are humectants.

I really like the packaging its simple, comes in a transparent pump bottle, very easy to use. The texture of the essence is watery and is clear liquid like. It has no fragrance and that’s a good thing.

It claims to even out skin tone, hydrate and nourish the skin.

I apply this after cleansing and toning, I take 2-3 pumps and that’s just enough for my entire face, it absorbs pretty well even though its a little sticky upon application but it doesn’t leave any sticky residue behind, so avoid layering it too much.

Finally my experience has been great with this product, I mean before I incorporated this my skin was dull but now it has that beautiful glow that was missing, I mean of course there are other products too that are working along with this essence and that is the reason my skin is getting better, but honestly apart from those other products this essence gives my skin a good hydration boost and makes it soft, well-nourished and clear. Somewhere it is helping me with pigmentation, but I’m not really sure I think I have to keep using it for another month or so to be able to comment on that, but overall I’m super happy with my purchase.

Note: If you are sensitive to galactomyces ferment products, niacinamide, or anything else in the ingredients list then it might not suit you, but you can always patch test.