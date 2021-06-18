A Hydrating Serum with Niacinamide & Vitamin C?

This is definitely something I bought on an impulse because I was so intrigued by Vaunt Skincare as a brand that I had to try it out! And I didn’t know how much this hydrating serum could benefit my dry skin!

The product Vaunt Multivitamin Hydrator retails for ₹645 and is suitable for All Skin Types. You can find this on Vaunt Website, Vanity Wagon, Nykaa, Amazon It’s packed with great ingredients like Aloe, Licorice Root Extract, Candelula, Hyaluronic Acid and Niacinamide. I use it in my morning routine every day and sometimes in my night routine. I take 2-3 drops and pat it on damp skin right after cleansing and before my moisturiser.

My experience has been really good with it! It hydrates my skin and gives it a nice plumped look. I saw my dehydrated skin looking much better and alive! It has a bunch of antioxidants which makes it a great addition to my morning routine. The product layers really well and doesn’t cause any pilling! It does have essential oils so if you don’t like that in your formulations or sensitive to it this may not be the best for you. This serum has a nice smell to it.. it reminds me of a Kaffir lemon. I personally don’t mind it and it doesn’t irritate my skin rather it makes a nice olfactory experience for me!

All in all I give it 4 stars. I hope they work on a fragrance free / essential oil free version so more people can use it

FULL INGREDIENT LIST: Aqua,Aloe BarbadensisExtract, Glycyrrhiza GlabraRoot Extract(Licorice), Phyllanthus Emblica Extract(Amla), Calendula Officinalis Extract, *Trehalose, Dacus Carota Extract, *Sodium Benzoate, *Potassium Sorbate, Citrus Aurantium Bergamia (Bergamot) Oil , Glycerine, *Palmaria Palmata (Algae Extract), Citric Acid, Xanthan Gum, Niacinamide, *Sodium Gluconate, *Sodium Hyaluronate, Malic Acid, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Oil, Potassium Hydroxide, Cananga Odorata (Ylang Ylang Oil), Tocotrienol.

