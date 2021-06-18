Hydrating your locks with SP Hydrate Shampoo.

My hair stylist recommended me to use SP and I have been using this brand whenever my hair seems dry and dull. This daily shampoo gently cleanses hair while providing long-lasting moisture without weighing it down. It protects hair from drying out and provides noticeable softness instantly. The Hydrate range is specially designed for dry hair. I tried their conditioner as well and it worked very well for me. Noticed a reduction in hair fall greatly. Dry hair tends to break easily and using this shampoo stopped hair breakage and splits ends.

The SP Hydrate line consists of intensive moisturizing active substances like Glycerin- that regulates moisture, D-panthenol which adds moisture and Glucose & Fructose that helps to retain moisture and smoothening. Would recommend this to everyone who is facing dry hair issues.