Is Hydro Grip Primer By Milk Makeup worth the hype? #BeautyTruthBomb

I recently purchased this primer because I heard so many positive reviews on it and a lot of bloggers are raving about it. Hence, I had to try it out and review it for you, to see if it’s worth it and if it lives up to all its rave!

According to MILK, this is “a hydrating, makeup-gripping primer formulated with hemp-derived cannabis seed extract and blue agave extract for all-day hydration and hold.” The main ingredients are Hemp-Derived Cannabis Seed Extract, Blue Agave Extract, Prickly Pear Cactus Extract, and Aloe Water This product is, of course, cruelty-free and you can get your hands on it at either Sephora or MILK’s website.

This primer has the most aesthetic packaging I’ve ever seen. The component is transparent, you can easily see the green liquid through it and the bold writings on the packaging are holographic, matching the green gel inside. It doesn’t feel luxurious at all for its price tag however it feels and looks expensive.

I definitely think they did an amazing job at the packaging of this primer, it’s minimalistic but it’s really pretty. Moreover, this primer comes with a pump which makes the application more easily and which helps you control the amount of product you use. Another thing I want to add is that the package doesn’t feel easy to break which makes it perfect for traveling. To conclude, I really love this primer, it has a great formula and the packaging is so aesthetic.

I most probably will buy the bigger version and I definitely recommend it if you need a new primer.

Of course, I’d recommend you to buy the small version if you want to try it out, first!