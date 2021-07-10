Hygiene Isn’t Limited To Keeping Your Underarms Free Of Hair But To…..?

Dark underarms seem to be unhygienic and quite embarrassing too. Nevertheless, this does not mean you have to hide them behind sleeved tops and shirts all the time. They also deserve to see the light of the day too! But for that to happen, you need to first work on lightening your underarm area, so it matches with the rest of your skin tone. DIY scrub can be more effective.

Here is a simple DIY scrub that will lighten your underarms in no time.

Thoroughly, clean your underarms and ensure that there is no sweat. In a bowl, take a small amount of coconut oil and also add sugar to it. Apply this mixture on the underarms and gently massage it for a few minutes. Wash them off and wipe them clean.

This scrub will make your underarms smooth and clean. After that just apply Rexona Aloe Vera Underarm Odour Protection Roll-On. It is a light antiperspirant with a cooling effect that will leave your underarms clean and also protected from odour for 48 hours.