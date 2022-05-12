Hyoyeon's upcoming comeback looks like a bop

The Girls Generation member Hyoyeon dropped a music video teaser of her upcoming album 'DEEP'.





She gave a sneak peak to her title track and first mini-album 'DEEP' on May 15 at midnight KST. The video is giving a bit Spiderman vibes with all the web references. Although she has released digital singles, this is her 1st time releasing a physical album. Her comeback is set to drop on May 16 at 6 PM KST.





Are you looking forward to it? Does the song sounds like a bop to you?