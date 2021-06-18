Hype up your hair! Streax Professional Hold & Play Funky Colour Hair Colour.

Your hair is your attitude bring it out with colour. I wanted to change my hair colour to give it more funky look but was not ready to visit the salon. Now even you can make your hair pop with the trendiest hair colours in town with Streax Professional Hold & Play Funky Colour Hair Colour, a semi-permanent hair colorant that needs to be applied directly without a developer. Streax hair colour enriched with Walnut Oil not only colours your hair but also gives a nourishing treatment to your hair. ... Streax is a complete hair colour because of the way it cares. It is one of the gentlest options to colour one's hair. For optimal results, it is recommended to deposit the colour on pre lightened hair upto level 8 and above. The colours lasts for a good 1-2 months and then slowly starts to fade away Everytime you wash your hair. Funky Color comes in 3 vibrant shades viz. green, violet and blue and it's so cool. You can. Apply it with a brush very easily at home. If you just want to have some fun with your hair, try this product today! What do you think, will you?