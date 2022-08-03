Hypocrisy at its best as Gauahar Khan supports Ranbir Kapoor's joke on wife Alia Bhatt's pregnancy weight gain

Gauahar Khan has defended Ranbir Kapoor after he received a tonne of backlash for making a joke about his pregnant wife Alia Bhatt's weight growth. Many people were offended by him and considered him insensitive. While also issuing an apology, Ranbir. In a recent tweet, Gauahar lamented how people today are so sensitive that they cannot even laugh at a husband making a light joke about his wife.





She wrote, " Aaj kal log kuch zyaada hi sensitive ho gaye hain . Ab apni biwi se kuch halka phulka Mazaak karne pe bhi paabandi hai , kya pata kaun kahaan pe offend ho jaaye . Take a chill pill yaar , take light , it will resolve a lot of the issues in the world ."





The internet community has criticised Gauahar Khan for her backing of Ranbir's joke about his wife Alia and is calling her a hypocrite.











