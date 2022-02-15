Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin spotted on a date for the first time after wedding announcement

"Crash Landing on You" stars Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin were spotted on a date together for the first time after the couple announced their wedding plans. Recently an online community posted a picture of the celebrity couple attending a play called "Richard III". According to the post, the two were wearing a mask and despite that, they were radiating the aura of celebrities. The couple didn't try to hide and waited to enter the theatre while holding hands.





Meanwhile, the couple who had met through the movie "Negotiation" and then went to play the lead in the super hit drama "Crash Landing On You", personally announced that they have decided to tie the knot after dating on February 10. According to their agencies, the wedding will take place in Seoul in March, it will be a private ceremony with close friends and family due to the current situation of the pandemic.