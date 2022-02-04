HyunA and Dawn getting married?

HyunA and Dawn have surprised fans by revealing that they are engaged. On January 3, Dawn uploaded a photo on Instagram with the caption "MARRY ME". Then, HyunA responded with a photo and caption saying "Of course, it's a 'Yes'." They also revealed their pretty engagement rings.





The couple has been in a relationship for about 5 years. Since then, both have shown affection and love towards each other on social media posts. Last year in November, fans thought they were getting married as they uploaded photos in a white dress and suit giving off wedding vibes. However, this time, the couple seems ready to marry and fans are looking forward to it. Do you root for this couple?