I am all for flawed characters but it's the glorification of that character that hurts.

From Chulbul Panday in Dabang to Badrinath in Badrinath Ki Dulhania, all these male lovers from Bollywood movies have been the most glorified flawed characters in the history of Indian Cinema. These characters have a dark history of a troubled childhood or a murdered loved one and their present actions are dependent on their rugged history. This turns out to be a nice sketch for a character but what I hate about these characters is that most youth gets influenced by the glorification of these characters and that's why we have so many ‘Kabir Singh’ popping up every day.