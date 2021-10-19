I am excited to watch the original ‘ram’ Arun Govil to play Ram in Akshay Kumar’s Oh my God 2

Arun Govil, who is known for playing Lord Ram on the small screen, is all set to reprise his role on the big screen. Arun Govil will be seen playing the role of Lord Ram in the follow-up to the 2012 release Oh My God (OMG). OMG 2 is being produced by Ashwin Varde and Akshay Kumar and is directed by Amit Rai. I feel that this is one of the wisest decisions the team of OMG 2 took since nobody can play ram better than Arun Govil. I am excited to watch the so-called original ‘ram’ in OMG. For fans of Ramayana, it is one of the greatest moments. As long as I can imagine, Arun Govil as ‘ram’ is the first image of lord Rama in my mind. I have watched him as a kid and watching him in Oh my God 2 will be an amazing experience.