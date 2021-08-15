I am still mad at this failed ship. Shashi could have easily left her garbage husband for a French man! #englishvinglish #AazadiLikhneKi

The ending could have been so better if she would have ended with a French guy like Laurant. Laurant respected and valued Shashi and accepted her for who she is while her husband discarded her all the time. This movie eventually turned out to be a wrong representation of Indian women as it showed that Shashi did not value her and gave her husband a second chance whereas her husband treated her like the second somebody in his life was discouraging her throughout their marriage. Well, Indian women are more empowered than shown here.