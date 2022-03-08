I am working today not because of money but for passion: Akshay Kumar

Since few years, Akshay Kumar has been on the top spot for best actor and best movie. Most of his movies have been a hit and just as he keeps releasing his movies, his fan craze is also increasing. Akshay Kumar is said to charge a large amount as his fee. Hence he is one of the richest actors in Bollywood today. He is currently promoting his new film, Bachchan Pandey, In one of the promotion events for the same, Akshay Kumar revealed that he is only working for passion and not money. He said, "I choose to go to work in the morning and take a break on Sundays. If you continue to work everyday, then easily you have many films in the pipeline. Everyone was working in the pandemic, including the policemen, media photographers and others. Everyone has to earn money. Today I have everything in life, I lead a good life. I can easily sit at home and not earn but what about others who want to work? I am working today not because of money but for passion. The day I feel disinterested is when I will stop working."

